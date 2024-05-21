Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,159 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLTO opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLTO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

