Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

