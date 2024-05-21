Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NYSE FTS opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

