Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Black Hills by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 525.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 564.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 162.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $64.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.