Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $178,000 Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $23,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,110. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

