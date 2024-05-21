Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pat Beyer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

