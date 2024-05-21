Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $180,000 Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,175 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

