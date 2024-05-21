Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

