Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $185,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after buying an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $15,997,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exelixis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 526,814 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,238,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $10,414,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.