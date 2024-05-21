Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,610,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.83.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

