Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 64,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

