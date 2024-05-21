Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

