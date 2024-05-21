Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CFG opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

