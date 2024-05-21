Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 171 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,700,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,597,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,193,000 after buying an additional 31,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,027,000 after buying an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,802,000 after buying an additional 236,771 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

