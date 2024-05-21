Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,534,000 after buying an additional 275,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,418,000 after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $268.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.90 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average of $256.48.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

