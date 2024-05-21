Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after buying an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,146,000 after purchasing an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.2 %

BJ opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.