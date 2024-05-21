Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 515,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,278,000 after purchasing an additional 462,273 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,406,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,422,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 198,062 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.10. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.