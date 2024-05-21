Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $196.19 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

KWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

