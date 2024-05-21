QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) VP Timothy Saxe Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Timothy Saxe sold 1,974 shares of QuickLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $30,675.96.

On Thursday, March 21st, Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of QuickLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $163,300.00.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.61. QuickLogic Co. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 17.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 29.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in QuickLogic by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

