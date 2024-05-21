Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Insider Kellie Teal-Guess Sells 61,393 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.21 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RXT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 238.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 32.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 452,862 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $846,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

See Also

