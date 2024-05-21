Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. 766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 5.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Ramsay Health Care Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.0571 dividend. This is an increase from Ramsay Health Care’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

