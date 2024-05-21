Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.56

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $19.40. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 15,421 shares.

Rand Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

