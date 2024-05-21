Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.81.
Several research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Range Resources
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
Range Resources Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Range Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Range Resources
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.