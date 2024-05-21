Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.41. Approximately 688,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,622,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 128,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $1,855,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

