Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $160.17 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

