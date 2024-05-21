Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Shares Down 1.1%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 4,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

