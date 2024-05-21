Rentokil Initial plc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 28th (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial’s (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 28th. Rentokil Initial had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Rentokil Initial’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.7 %

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

NYSE:RTO opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $41.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $77,547,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 345,196.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,289 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $12,490,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $8,726,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

