Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

Get SolarEdge Technologies Inc alerts:

5/15/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

5/10/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $71.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/9/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $76.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $133.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $106.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $97.00 to $92.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $306.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.