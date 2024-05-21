Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B):

5/2/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$67.00.

5/2/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$101.00 to C$102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$104.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$102.00 to C$104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B was given a new C$95.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 1.1 %

BBD.B opened at C$79.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.90. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$39.87 and a 1-year high of C$79.50. The company has a market cap of C$6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

