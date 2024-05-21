Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Acquires 48,635 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 48,635 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $50,094.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,417,148 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,662.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:RVP Free Report ) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

