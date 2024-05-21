Reviewing Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) & LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Air France-KLM and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 1 1 1 0 2.00 LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $32.49 billion N/A $1.01 billion $0.39 2.90 LATAM Airlines Group $11.64 billion 27.71 $581.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares Air France-KLM and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 2.47% -53.38% 2.24% LATAM Airlines Group 5.93% 169.16% 5.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.72, suggesting that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Air France-KLM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support. It offers airframe maintenance, electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and other services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, the company provides passenger transport services to 148 destinations in 26 countries and cargo services to 166 destinations in 33 countries; and operated 333 fleet of aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.