Reviewing Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) & Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Home Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Home Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.97%. Given Home Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $178.30 million 1.69 $40.24 million $4.74 7.81 Guaranty Bancshares $179.01 million 1.92 $30.04 million $2.44 12.20

This table compares Home Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Home Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guaranty Bancshares. Home Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Home Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Home Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 20.66% 10.65% 1.15% Guaranty Bancshares 15.56% 8.69% 0.82%

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers credit cards and online banking services. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online and mobile banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

