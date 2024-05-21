Reviewing ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) & Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) and ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akebia Therapeutics and ProMIS Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. ProMIS Neurosciences has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 346.93%. Given ProMIS Neurosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProMIS Neurosciences is more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics.

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and ProMIS Neurosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $194.62 million 1.24 -$51.92 million ($0.23) -5.00 ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 3,393.84 -$13.21 million ($0.74) -2.42

ProMIS Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akebia Therapeutics. Akebia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProMIS Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and ProMIS Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -22.99% N/A -18.01% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -2,311.60% -130.13%

Risk & Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProMIS Neurosciences beats Akebia Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients. It offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate that is used to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with DD-CKD on dialysis; and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis. The company's product pipeline includes AKB-9090, a drug targeting critical-care indications; and AKB-10108, a drug targeting conditions related to premature birth. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase targeted compounds worldwide. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a TDP-43; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

