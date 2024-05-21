Reviewing Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) & TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Yum China has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 7.49% 11.90% 7.11% TH International -55.72% -1,859.11% -19.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yum China and TH International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $10.98 billion 1.38 $827.00 million $1.99 19.51 TH International $221.94 million 0.84 -$123.81 million ($0.80) -1.40

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yum China and TH International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 1 3 0 2.75 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum China presently has a consensus price target of $54.65, indicating a potential upside of 40.78%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than TH International.

Summary

Yum China beats TH International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

