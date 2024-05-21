Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 678,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 605,696 shares.The stock last traded at $6.06 and had previously closed at $5.97.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. Analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
