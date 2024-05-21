Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 678,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 605,696 shares.The stock last traded at $6.06 and had previously closed at $5.97.

Get Riskified alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Our Latest Report on RSKD

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Riskified Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Riskified by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,202 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Riskified by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 81,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 83.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 485,248 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. Analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.