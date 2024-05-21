RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 544,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 403,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a current ratio of 118.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.50. The company has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RIV Capital Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

