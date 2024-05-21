Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) CEO Gaurav Shah Sells 9,790 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
