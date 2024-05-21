Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.11.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $131.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ross Stores by 37,844.4% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 135.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

