Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,846 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $107.19.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.