Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $165.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as high as $147.42 and last traded at $147.15. 409,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,684,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.92.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.38.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

