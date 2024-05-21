RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 592,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 744,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).
RUA Life Sciences Trading Up 9.5 %
The company has a market cap of £7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.12.
RUA Life Sciences Company Profile
RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.
