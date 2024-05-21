Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,949.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 123,592 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,259,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

