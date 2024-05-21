Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

CCSI stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $386.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $87.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

