Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $596,000 Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Aspen Aerogels worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $449,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $3,684,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,575,159 shares of company stock worth $84,166,327. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 2.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE ASPN opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

ASPN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

