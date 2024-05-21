Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $604,000 Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 117.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,118,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after purchasing an additional 605,077 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,950,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,663,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Helios Technologies Stock Performance
HLIO stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Helios Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Technologies
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.