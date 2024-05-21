Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Stitch Fix worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.94. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

