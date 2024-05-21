Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $620,000 Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Heritage Financial worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 535,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 137,915 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 452,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1,585.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 270,354 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.56. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

