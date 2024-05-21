Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 577.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 50.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $1,867,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Masonite International by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR opened at $132.84 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. Masonite International’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

