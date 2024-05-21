Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Cousins Properties by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.