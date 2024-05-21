Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,142 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,132 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of HEPS stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $472.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.17 and a beta of 2.54.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

